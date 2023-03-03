Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam Set for ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado

ONE Championship continues to stack the deck for its debut on-ground U.S. event, ONE Fight Night 10, at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on May 5.

Per ESPN, Roberto Soldic has now joined the already star-studded card, which goes out live on Prime Video. The Croatian star is set to compete in America for the first time against former ONE welterweight champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

The welterweight matchup is sure to put the victor in the driver’s seat for a title shot, adding enticing stakes to the clash.

Soldic enters with a remarkable string of knockout victories to his name, and his massive power and ability to switch between weight classes has made him one of the fastest-rising stars in mixed martial arts. A win over Kadestam will help cement him on a global platform and elevate his stardom even further.

However, Kadestam will be looking to derail the hype train in order to work his way back to the title that he believes is his. The former divisional king has won back-to-back matches by knockout, including a highlight-reel stoppage over Iuri Lapicus at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

Soldic’s first U.S. appearance joins a packed card that features three ONE flyweight title fights across MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling. Other stars, such as Stamp Fairtex and Sage Northcutt, are also booked to appear on the bill.

Soldic vs. Kadestam is just the latest inclusion that will make ONE Fight Night 10 one of the year’s best combat sports events.

Limited tickets are still available via Axs.com. ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and free on Prime Video to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 5.