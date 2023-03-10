Ares FC 13 Results: Lapilus Stops Beltran; Earns Title

On Thursday, Mar. 9, Ares FC hosted Ares FC 13: Lapilus vs. Beltran, live from the Dôme de Paris in Paris, France. The event featured a battle for the vacant featherweight title.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Damien Lapilus def. Marco Beltran by TKO (strikes). Round 1 – for the vacant featherweight title
Ibrahim Mané def. Leonardo Damiani by KO (strikes). Round 1, 2:49
Nikola Joksović def. Emmanuel Dawa by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:55
D. Tonatiuh Crol def. Hasni Mohammadi by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:42
Mickaël Groguhe def. Marcos Matos by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:12
Paulin Begai def. Carlos Cainan by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:40
Xavier Lessou def. Badr Medkouri by unanimous decision
A. Younousov def. Luke Niall by submission (armbar). Round 1, 0:27
Ramazan Mustafaev def. Alexander Mikael by unanimous decision
Soslan Gagloev def. Guilherme Gomes by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:52
