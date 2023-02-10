Nong-O to Face Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 in April

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Hama is set to return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the second time this year on Friday, Apr. 21.

The striking legend kickstarted the ONE Friday Fights series with his fifth-consecutive knockout over Alaverdi Ramazanov in January, and he is now booked to face Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9.

Haggerty, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion, left ONE’s flyweight division in 2022. The Brit star was hoping to make his bantamweight debut against Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November, but he had to settle for a catchweight battle that evening. He did, however, make a statement of intent for a shot at Nong-O’s title by defeating his Russian foe via unanimous decision.

“The General” has claimed he was continuously drained trying to hit the mark at flyweight, and he promises that competing at bantamweight will see him return to form as a new version of himself.

He’ll have a chance to prove just that against the toughest competition imaginable on Apr. 21.

Nong-O has been near flawless since joining ONE Championship, amassing a perfect 10-0 record in the promotion. He has become an even more devastating striker in four-ounce gloves, which has allowed him to build upon an already historic legacy in Muay Thai.

Alaverdi Ramazanov was the latest to try his hand at dethroning Nong-O on January 20. Though he had a good opening round, the Russian powerhouse simply couldn’t keep up with the World Champion’s work rate, and he fell to a devastating body shot knockout in the third round.

Nong-O retained his gold for a jaw-dropping seventh time with the win, and he’ll be looking to make it eight against Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9.

Their main event matchup Haggerty is set to continue ONE’s drive to shine the brightest of spotlights on Muay Thai – and give fans the very best action that the sport can possibly produce.

ONE Fight Night 9 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 21. The event is free and included in all Amazon Prime memberships for U.S. and Canadian residents.