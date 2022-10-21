UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Oct, 22, the UFC will host UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event features battles for the lightweight and bantamweight titles.

The UFC 280 preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS starting at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 21. Check below for full weigh-in results.

FULL RESULTS

Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (135) – for the bantamweight title

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Katlyn Chookagian (127.5)* vs. Manon Fiorot (125.5)

Sean Brady (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Caio Borralho (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5)

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)

AJ Dobson (185) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Lina Länsberg (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)

