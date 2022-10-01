BKFC 30: Hunt vs. Henry Results

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 30: Hunt vs. Henry, live from the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Lou. The event features a 200-pound championship battle between Lorenzo Hunt and Quentin Henry.
The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry
Bobo O’Bannon vs. Ben Rothwell
Zachary Calmus vs. Juan Torres
Brandon Shavers vs. Aaron Sutterfield
Dennis LaBruzza vs. Duke Sensley
Tony Jenkins vs. Ravon Baxter
Harris Stephenson vs. Kaleb Harris
Blake LaCaze vs. Noah Cutter
David Bosnick vs. Loren Thibodeaux
Bobo O’Bannon vs. Ben Rothwell
Zachary Calmus vs. Juan Torres
Brandon Shavers vs. Aaron Sutterfield
Dennis LaBruzza vs. Duke Sensley
Tony Jenkins vs. Ravon Baxter
Harris Stephenson vs. Kaleb Harris
Blake LaCaze vs. Noah Cutter
David Bosnick vs. Loren Thibodeaux