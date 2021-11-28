Home
Triad Combat Results: Mir Knocked Out by Pulev on His Feet

On Saturday, Nov. 27, Triller Fight Club hosted Triad Combat, live from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event featured modified boxing rules and was headlined by a 265-pound bout between Frank Mir and Kubrat Pulev.

The event aired live on the Fite TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS
Kubrat Pulev def. Frank Mir via TKO. Round 1, 1:59
Alexander Flores def. Matt Mitrione by unanimous decision (68-64, 67-65, 68-64)
Mike Perry def. Michael Seals by split decision (65-67, 67-65, 67-65)
Derek Campos def. Brian Vedefra by majority decision (65-65, 67-63, 66-64)
Albert Tumenov def. Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision (70-63, 70-63, 70-63)
Alexa Culp def. Angelina Hoffschneider by TKO. Round 1, 0:46
Harry Gigliotti def. Jacob Thrall by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)
