Lion Fight 68: Peacock vs. Alfaro Results

On Sunday, Aug. 22, Lion Fight will host Lion Fight 68: Peacock vs. Alfaro from Glasgow, Scotland.
The event will feature four title fights, as two men’s European belts and two women’s world straps are on the line.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jake Peacock vs. Federico Alfaro – for European super welterweight title
Amy Pirnie vs. Lara Fernandez – for women’s world super flyweight title
Craig Coakley vs. Mo Abdurahman – for European super lightweight title
Jorina Baars vs. Claire Clements – for women’s world welterweight title
