KNOCK OUT 2021 Vol. 3 Results

On Sunday, July 18, Japan’s KNOCK OUT promotion will host KNOCK OUT 2021 Vol. 3 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The card features the conclusion of the promotions’s super middleweight and super lightweight kickboxing tournaments as Shintaro Matsukura and Hijiri Tamura battle for the 75-kilogram belt, while Chihiro Suzuki and Keijiro Miyakoshi meet for the 65-kilogram strap.

Gold is also on the line in Muay Thai action as Suarek Rukkukamui and Yota Shigemori collide for the lightweight title.

The event airs via pay-per-view at 5 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing: Shintaro Matsukura vs. Hijiri Tamura – super middleweight tournament final

Kickboxing: Chihiro Suzuki vs. Keijiro Miyakoshi – super lightweight tournament final

Muay Thai: Haruto Yasumoto vs. Kenichi Takeuchi

Muay Thai: Hiroki Nakamura vs. Saksith

Muay Thai: Suarek Rukkukamui vs. Yota Shigemori – for lightweight title

Kickboxing: Rina Okamoto vs. Hitomi Nagai

Muay Thai: Eisaku Ogasawara vs. Takuma Ota

Kickboxing: Bazooka Koki vs. Yasuhiro Matsuo