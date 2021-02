On Saturday, Feb. 20, Matchroom Boxing will host Avanesyan vs. Kelly from Wembley, London, U.K.

In the night’s headliner, David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly lock horns for the European welterweight title.

The action airs live on DAZN and Sky Sports starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

