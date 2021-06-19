Top Rank on ESPN: Inoue vs. Dasmarinas Results

On Saturday, June 19, Top Rank Boxing returns to Las Vegas for Inoue vs. Dasmarinas.

In the night’s headliner, undefeated Japanese knockout artist Naoya “Monster” Inoue put his IBF and WBA bantamweight belts on the line against IBF No. 1 contender Michael Dasmarinas.

The co-main event features the first title defense for WBO female junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer, who takes on Erica Anabella Farias.

The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 7:40 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.