Triller Fight Club: Paul vs. Askren Results

On Saturday, April 17, Triller Fight Club will host Paul vs. Askren from Atlanta.

In the night’s headliner, YouTube personality Jake Paul takes on former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in an eight-round boxing affair.

Also on the card, former WBA light welterweight titleholder Regis Prograis meets Ivan Redkach and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir takes on former IBF cruiserweight beltholder Steve Cunningham.

The action airs below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.