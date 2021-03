On Saturday, March 13, Showtime Boxing will host Benavidez vs. Ellis from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s headliner, unbeaten David Benavidez will meet veteran Ronald Ellis in a 12-round WBC super middleweight title eliminator.

The action airs live on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement