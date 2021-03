On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with Professional Fighters League light heavyweight Chris Camozzi. The fighter talks Gina Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian, the upcoming PFL season, his venture into GLORY Kickboxing and more.

