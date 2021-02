RISE: El Dorado 2021 Results

On Sunday, Feb. 28, RISE touches down at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan for RISE: El Dorado 2021.

In the night’s main event, the sport’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Tenshin Nasukawa, squares off with fifth-ranked flyweight Shiro Matsumoto.

The co-main event features a pivotal match-up at 63 kilograms as seventh-ranked Kento Haraguchi takes on 10th-ranked Taiju Shiratori.

Advertisement



The event airs via Fite TV pay-per-view at 12:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.