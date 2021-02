BKFC: Knuckle Mania Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, Feb. 5, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted Knuckle Mania from Lakeland, Fla.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Paige VanZant made her promotional debut against veteran Britain Hart.

The night’s co-main event featured gold on the line as UFC veteran Johnny Bedford squared off with Dat Nguyen for the 135-pound title.

Finally, Ultimate Fighter alum Chris Leben battled Quentin Henry.

For the full results of the event, click here.

Below is a photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert for BKFC. Click an image for a larger version.