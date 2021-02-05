BKFC: Knuckle Mania Results

On Friday, Feb. 5, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host Knuckle Mania from Lakeland, Fla.
In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Paige VanZant makes her promotional debut against veteran Britain Hart.
The night’s co-main event features gold on the line as UFC veteran Johnny Bedford squares off with Dat Nguyen for the 135-pound title.
Finally, Ultimate Fighter alum Chris Leben battles Quentin Henry.
The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Johnny Bedford vs. Dat Nguyen – for 135-pound title
Chris Leben vs. Quentin Henry
Martin Brown vs. Zach Zane
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Rob Morrow
Greg Bono vs. John Chalbeck
Haim Gozali vs. John McAllister
Charisa Sigala vs. Taylor Starling
Dillon Cleckler vs. Chris Jensen
Dave Morgan vs. Travis Thompson
Brandon Lambert vs. Jarod Grant
Drew Lipton vs. Jeff Bailey