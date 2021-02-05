BKFC: Knuckle Mania Results

On Friday, Feb. 5, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host Knuckle Mania from Lakeland, Fla.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Paige VanZant makes her promotional debut against veteran Britain Hart.

The night’s co-main event features gold on the line as UFC veteran Johnny Bedford squares off with Dat Nguyen for the 135-pound title.

Finally, Ultimate Fighter alum Chris Leben battles Quentin Henry.

The night’s preliminary card airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET. The main card follows live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.