In Episode 22 of the Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast, Matt talks to recent Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship title challenger, MMA veteran and pop culture lover, Isaac Vallie-Flagg. The two discuss Ike’s most recent fight, when to call it quits and a pop-culture debate.

