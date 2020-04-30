In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.
- Tyson Fury (1)
- Anthony Joshua (2)
- Deontay Wilder (3)
- Andy Ruiz (4)
- Luis Ortiz (5)
- Dillian Whyte (6)
- Alexander Povetkin (7)
- Kubrat Pulev (8)
- Joseph Parker (9)
- Dereck Chisora (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Murat Gassiev (1)
- Mairis Briedis (2)
- Denis Lebedev (3)
- Yunier Dorticos (4)
- Ilunga Makabu (5)
- Krzystztof Glowacki (6)
- Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (7)
- Kevin Lerena (8)
- Lawrence Okolie (9)
- Noel Gevor (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Artur Beterbiev (1)
- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2)
- Sergey Kovalev (3)
- Oleksandr Gvovdyk (4)
- Eleider Alvarez (5)
- Dmitry Bivol (6)
- Jean Pascal (7)
- Badou Jack (8)
- Gilberto Ramirez (9)
- Joe Smith Jr. (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Callum Smith (1)
- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (2)
- David Benavidez (3)
- Billy Joe Saunders (4)
- Caleb Plant (5)
- Daniel Jacobs (6)
- Anthony Dirrell (7)
- John Ryder (8)
- Willie Monroe Jr. (9)
- Rocky Fielding (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1)
- Gennady Golovkin (2)
- Jermall Charlo (3)
- Demetrius Andrade (4)
- Sergiy Derevyanchenko (5)
- Ryota Murata (6)
- Jaime Munguia (7)
- Chris Eubank Jr. (8)
- Jeff Horn (9)
- Michael Zefara (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Jarrett Hurd (1)
- Erislandy Lara (2)
- Jermell Charlo (3)
- Jeison Rosario (4)
- Julian Williams (5)
- Tony Harirson (6)
- Kell Brook (7)
- Liam Smith (8)
- Brian Carlos Castano (9)
- Michel Soro (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Terence Crawford (1)
- Errol Spence Jr. (2)
- Shawn Porter (3)
- Manny Pacquiao (4)
- Keith Thurman (5)
- Danny Garcia (6)
- Yordenis Ugas (7)
- Mikey Garcia (8)
- Sergey Lipinets (9)
- Jessie Vargas (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Josh Taylor (1)
- Regis Prograis (2)
- Jose Carlos Ramirez (3)
- Viktor Postol (4)
- Maurice Hooker (5)
- Kiryl Relikh (6)
- Ivan Baranchyk (7)
- Jack Catterall (8)
- Jose Zepeda (9)
- Mario Barrios (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Vasyl Lomachenko (1)
- Teofimo Lopez (2)
- Luke Campbell (3)
- Richard Commey (4)
- Devin Haney (5)
- Gervonta Davis (6)
- Emmanuel Tagoe (7)
- Rances Barthelemy (8)
- Javier Fortuna (9)
- Lee Selby (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Miguel Berchelt (1)
- Leo Santa Cruz (2)
- Francisco Vargas (3)
- Miguel Roman (4)
- Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (5)
- Joseph Diaz Jr. (6)
- Tevin Farmer (7)
- Jamel Herring (8)
- Rene Alvarado (9)
- Masayuki Ito (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Gary Russell Jr. (1)
- Josh Warrington (2)
- Carl Frampton (3)
- Abner Mares (4)
- Oscar Valdez (5)
- Can Xu (6)
- Shakur Stevenson (7)
- Tugstsogt Nyambayar (8)
- Jessie Magdaleno (9)
- Kid Galahad (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Rey Vargas (1)
- Emanuel Navaratte (2)
- Murodjon Akhmadaliev (3)
- Daniel Roman (4)
- Isaac Dogboe (5)
- TJ Doheny (6)
- Ryosuke Iwasa (7)
- Ronny Rios (8)
- Brandon Figueroa (9)
- Stephen Fulton (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Naoya Inoue (1)
- Luis Nery (2)
- Emmanuel Rodriguez (3)
- Nonito Donaire (4)
- Jason Maloney (5)
- Nordine Oubaali (6)
- Guillermo Rigondeaux (7)
- John Riel Casimero (8)
- Zolani Tete (9)
- Takuma Inoue (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Juan Francisco Estrada (1)
- Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2)
- Jerwin Ancajas (3)
- Roman Gonzalez (4)
- Khalid Yafai (5)
- Donnie Nietes (6)
- Kazuto Ioka (7)
- Carlos Cuadras (8)
- Andrew Maloney (9)
- Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Kosei Tanaka (1)
- Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (2)
- Artem Dalakian (3)
- Sho Kimura (4)
- Moruti Mthalane (5)
- Cristofer Rosales (6)
- McWilliams Arroyo (7)
- Andrew Selby (8)
- Junto Nakatani (9)
- Giemel Magramo (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Ken Shiro (1)
- Hiroto Kyoguchi (2)
- Hekkie Budler (3)
- Carlos Canizales (4)
- Elwin Soto (5)
- Angel Acosta (6)
- Felix Alvarado (7)
- Edward Heno (8)
- Daniel Valladares (9)
- Tetsuya Hisada (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Wanheng Menayothin (1)
- Knockout CP Freshmart (2)
- Byron Rojas (3)
- Jose Argumedo (4)
- Leroy Estrada (5)
- Simphiwe Khonco (6)
- Nkosinathi Joyi (7)
- Joey Canoy (8)
- Melvin Jerusalem (9)
- Wilfredo Mendez (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.
- Terence Crawford (1)
- Vasyl Lomachenko (2)
- Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (3)
- Naoya Inoue (4)
- Oleksandr Usyk (5)
- Gennady Golovkin (6)
- Errol Spence Jr. (7)
- Mikey Garcia (8)
- Juan Francisco Estrada (9)
- Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)
No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.