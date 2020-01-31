On Friday, Jan. 31, ONE Championship returned to the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines for an event dubbed Fire and Fury.

In the night’s main event, men’s strawweight champion Joshua Pacio put his belt on the line against challenger Alex Silva.

The card also featured a handful of Filipino stars beyond just Pacio. Eduard Folayang took part in the co-headliner, where he met late-replacement foe Pieter Buist. Danny Kingad also graced the main card and faced China’s Wei Xie. Gina Iniong, Jomary Torres and Lito Adiwang also had the crowd on their side when they took to the circular cage.

In addition to MMA action, the lineup included several Muay Thai contests, including a main-card affair between Petchdam Petchyindee Academy and Momotaro. On the prelims, Alma Juniku met Anne Line Hogstad and Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym looked to extend his current winning streak in a fight against Scotland’s Chris Shaw.

The action kicked off at 6 a.m. ET on Friday on the ONE Championship app.