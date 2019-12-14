On Saturday, Dec. 14, the UFC will host UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman takes on former interim titleholder Colby Covington. Usman captured the belt in March after defeating Tyron Woodley. Covington rides the momentum of a dominant performance against former champion Robbie Lawler in August.

The event features two additional title contests as featherweight king Max Hollway defends his belt against Alexander Volkanovski and two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight championship on the line against Germaine de Randamie.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action moves to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the prelims. The night’s main card airs via ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

Above is video (courtesy of the UFC) of the event’s post-fight press conference which kicks off approximately 30 minutes after the main event between Usman and Covington.

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington – for welterweight tileMax Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for featherweight titleAmanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie – for women’s bantamweight titleJose Aldo vs. Marlon MoraesUrijah Faber vs. Petr Yan

ESPN 2 Preliminary Card

Geoff Neal vs. Mike PerryIrene Aldana vs. Ketlen VieiraOmari Akhmedov vs. Ian HeinischMatt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel TeymurKai Kara-France vs. Brandon MorenoViviane Araujo vs. Jessica EyeOskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano