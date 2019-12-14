On Saturday, Dec. 14, the UFC will host UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman takes on former interim titleholder Colby Covington. Usman captured the belt in March after defeating Tyron Woodley. Covington rides the momentum of a dominant performance against former champion Robbie Lawler in August.
The event features two additional title contests as featherweight king Max Hollway defends his belt against Alexander Volkanovski and two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight championship on the line against Germaine de Randamie.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action moves to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the prelims. The night’s main card airs via ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
Above is video (courtesy of the UFC) of the event’s post-fight press conference which kicks off approximately 30 minutes after the main event between Usman and Covington.
Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for featherweight title
Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie – for women’s bantamweight title
Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes
Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan
Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira
Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch
Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders
Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno
Viviane Araujo vs. Jessica Eye
Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano