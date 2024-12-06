Yuya Wakamatsu Talks About His Return Against Gilbert Nakatani

Yuya Wakamatsu has a crucial flyweight MMA matchup against the debuting Gilbert Nakatani at ONE Fight Night 26 on Friday, Dec. 6.

“Little Pirana” and Nakatani will go toe-to-toe, hoping to earn a shot at the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA Championship in 2025. And Wakamatsu is leaning upon his experience against the ONE Championship newcomer.

“It could be risky, depending on how you look at it. But I feel I have an advantage because of the experience I’ve gained competing in ONE. It’s like defending my home turf – I have a strong determination not to lose,” Wakamatsu commented to ONE.

Nakatani enters with momentum from the U.S. regional scene, but takes a massive step up in competition against the Japanese star.

Still, Wakamatsu is assuring everyone he is not taking the division’s latest signing lightly.

“This applies to every opponent, but it’s important to never let your guard down. He’ll be looking for a finish in every aspect, and so will I. The key is to find balance and not get reckless. He has a strong right hand and plenty of power, so I need to make sure I don’t lose in those areas,” Wakamatsu stated.

With the flyweight division wide open, “Little Pirana” wants to put together a highlight-reel finish to stake his claim for the future title shot. As the #2-ranked contender in the division, Wakamatsu is defending his position among the elite.

While a win is vital to his title dreams, he knows the ultra-competitive field could usurp his spot if he does not perform well.

“I have several scenarios in mind. I could go for a submission or a knockout with my punches. Whether it’s by decision or finish, I’m prepared for anything. If there’s a chance, I’ll aim for the finish – I don’t want to leave it up to the judges,” the flyweight contender said.

“Winning an uninteresting decision doesn’t mean much to me. From the first second to the last, I’ll be looking for a finish, as always. I also want to show how much I’ve evolved, especially over my last two fights.”

#1-ranked contender Adriano Moraes has already picked up a victory over Danny Kingad to set the standard for who should get a shot at the gold. While Wakamatsu would enjoy a rematch against the Brazilian, he is not concerned with who the other half of the potential title match will be against.

The 29-year-old simply wants to state his own case and earn his shot.

“I definitely want the ONE Championship belt. I don’t care who the opponent is – I just want a title fight and to wear that belt. If I win this fight, I’ll ask for a title shot. Whether it’s a rematch with [Adriano] Moraes or someone else, I’ll take on whoever ONE puts in front of me,” the Japanese talent remarked.

If the rematch against “Mikinho” is in the cards, Wakamatsu is not letting the past dictate the future. He believes his progression has made him an entirely different fighter.

But to get that rematch, he must first shine under the bright lights at ONE Fight Night 26 and hope it is enough to secure a title bid.

“The fact that Moraes managed to win [over Kingad] was truly impressive. That said, I’m confident I can surpass that and finish him myself. Looking back, I’m a completely different fighter now compared to two years ago. I believe I can knock Moraes out,” Wakamatsu said.

ONE Fight Night 26 airs live and free on Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.