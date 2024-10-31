Danielle Kelly vs. Mayssa Bastos II Added to ONE Fight Night 26

Danielle Kelly is getting her rematch. The American will try to reclaim the ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling Champion from Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Friday, Dec. 6.

The two grapplers met at ONE Fight Night 24, with Bastos securing a narrow unanimous decision victory due to her aggression and leg lock attempts. However, the margin was slim, and Kelly was vocal about wanting the rematch.

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Kelly has been one of the stars of the submission grappling roster. She captured the inaugural atomweight crown against rival Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14.

Wearing the bullseye on her back, Kelly took on her most formidable challenge in Bastos.

The Brazilian is one of the most decorated women in BJJ. A multiple-time champion around the world, Bastos made an immediate statement with her dominant decision win against Kanae Yamada in her promotional debut.

The first match was a tactical affair, with both women seeing some success and dealing with the expert defense of their opponent. With that knowledge downloaded into their minds, the rematch makes for one of the year’s top grappling contests.

The ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling Title showdown joins Christian Lee defending the ONE Lightweight MMA Championship against Alibeg Rasulov atop the card for ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 26 airs live and free on Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 6, to all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.