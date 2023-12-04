Fight Night Fortune: Strategies for UFC Betting Success on Ladbrokes

While the UFC consistently claims to be “the fastest growing sport globally,” its verifiable truth may be a matter of debate. However, what stands unquestionably is the meteoric rise of MMA, particularly UFC betting, as one of the fastest-expanding betting markets worldwide.

Traditional combat sports betting was long dominated by boxing, but the landscape has shifted dramatically over the past years. The UFC has not only entered this battleground but has potentially outshone boxing in terms of bettor interest.

If you want to make informed UFC bets with Ladbrokes and add excitement to every match, make sure to check out the following strategies for UFC betting success.

UFC Betting Odds Explained

Understanding UFC betting is straightforward, with “moneyline bets” constituting the bulk of wagers. These bets merely require selecting which fighter will emerge victorious, with payouts determined by the odds attached to each contender. Favoured fighters are denoted by negative numbers, such as -250, implying that bettors must risk $250 to win $100.

On the other hand, underdogs are shown with positive numbers, for example, +200, indicating a payout of $200 (plus the initial stake) against a $100 bet. In the event of a draw, all bets are refunded unless you’ve placed a “three-way moneyline” bet. This option enables betting on a draw, usually with long odds due to the rarity of draws in UFC. It is one of the more popular alternatives when it comes to UFC betting.

Top UFC Betting Markets

There are diverse UFC betting markets available for bettors seeking to leverage their knowledge of the sport, and here’s a quick rundown:

Moneyline Straight Bets: These are straightforward wagers on which fighter will win. The payout depends on the fighter’s odds. Over/Under Bets: These wagers focus on the fight’s duration. For instance, an Over/Under bet of 2.5 equates to 6 minutes and 30 seconds into the bout. If the fight concludes prior to this, the ‘Under’ wins; otherwise, the ‘Over’ does. Method of Victory Bets: Here, bettors predict the fight’s outcome – Knockout/Technical Knockout (KO/TKO), Submission, or Decision. Often, these bets can be combined with a prediction of who will win. Round Fight Ends Bets: In these bets, you predict the exact round when the fight will end. These can typically be combined with wagers on the winning fighter. Points Handicap Bets: These are bets on the extent by which a fighter will win (in points), if the fight goes to a decision. An example would be setting a line of 3.5 points for the favourite. The bet is on whether the favourite’s scorecards will surpass this line by the end of the fight. A stoppage by the favourite also wins the bet. Futures Bets: These are wagers placed on potential future fights or outcomes that haven’t been announced but are speculated. Parlays: These involve combining multiple bets into a single high-risk, high-reward wager. The payout is more significant, but a single loss among the bets results in a total loss.

How To Choose A UFC Betting Site

Wagering on UFC bouts is comparable to a strategic hunt: careful selection of fights and bets that offer the most advantageous value is crucial, akin to an adept hunter choosing his target. Identifying a betting platform is as significant as the accuracy of your aim – a subpar UFC betting site may lack comprehensive lines for all fights or limit potential winnings on specific matches.

Opting for an unsuitable site for UFC betting can prove as challenging as hunting in a barren desert. Therefore, it’s imperative to ensure your UFC betting site of choice provides extensive odds on all fights, contributing to a more fruitful betting experience.

Tips for UFC Betting

While betting on UFC might seem simpler than other sports due to fewer variables at play, the ease of entry underscores the importance of understanding its nuances to ensure profitability. Here are some key factors to consider when placing your bets:

Wrestling prowess: Wrestling skills are paramount in MMA, as they enable a fighter to dictate the fight’s location. Controlling where a fight takes place significantly boosts the probability of winning. Therefore, when choosing between fighters, it’s beneficial to consider their wrestling abilities. Age and Experience: UFC seldom sees fighters retire at their peak. More often, veterans continue to compete past their prime, and UFC matches them against emerging talents, hoping to build new stars. In such ‘prospect vs. veteran’ fights, the odds usually favour the younger talent. Consider this when placing your bets. Selective Betting: It’s not necessary to bet on every fight—only those where you have high confidence. For matches that could go either way, instead of betting on the winner, consider prop bets for better value. For example, if a fighter has steep odds of -250, you could check if betting on them winning by KO gives you a more appealing line. Parlays for Better Returns: Heavy favourites, even at -500, may still be worth a bet. However, the return from such bets might be relatively small. To enhance the odds, consider parlaying several big favourites together, making the bets worthwhile. Weight Class and Fight Outcome: There is a direct correlation between a fighter’s weight class and the likelihood of a fight reaching a conclusion. Lighter fighters tend to see bouts go to decision, so betting the Overs on flyweight and strawweight bouts can be profitable.