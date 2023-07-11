Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Announced for Oct. 28

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in heavyweight professional boxing has been officially confirmed. Despite earlier rumours, it will be an official bout under normal boxing rules, not an exhibition.

The lineal UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou is accomplishing his life’s dream of competing against the heavyweight boxing king.

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Ngannou has had a tremendous life story. He left his home in Cameroon and travelled across the African desert in hopes to reach France. He spent months in a Moroccan desert attempting to cross to Spain in a refugee boat. Ngannou’s ship was intercepted, and he was arrested and thrown in prison in Spain. Upon release, he found his way to Paris, where he slept in parking lots. Eventually, Ngannou was allowed to live at a boxing gym, while he trained in MMA.

Cameroon’s Ngannou made his professional MMA debut in 2013 and captured the UFC heavyweight throne in 2021 via knockout. Later on, the knockout striker successfully defended his UFC heavyweight crown against Ciryl Gane. Afterward, due to contract disputes, Ngannou left the UFC.

Many MMA organizations were looking to sign Ngannou but eventually, he was picked up by the Professional Fighters League. The Cameroonian-born athlete will now make tens of millions of dollars per fight and launched PFL Africa. Plus, he was given the freedom to pursue a boxing match.

“The Gypsy King” Fury is the current WBC heavyweight world champion. With an unbeaten record, he has notable wins over fighters such as Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, Tom Schwarz, and Dillian Whyte, among many others.

The ink is now dry, and Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is officially set. This match will take place on Oct. 28 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On the matchup, Fury said:

“This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the big [Gypsy King].”

Ngannou said:

“All I will say to Tyson, for now, is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”

Ariel Helwani reported on Twitter:

“Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,” per a release. It will also take place “in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules.” More: “An agreement has been reached with Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promotions, to partner with Riyadh Season to host the event.” Just to be crystal clear, I asked a source close to the event about the Tyson Fury x Francis Ngannou fight: Rules? “Boxing rules, they can knock the [fuck] out of each other.””