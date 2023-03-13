K-1 World GP 2023 Japan K’Festa.6 Results

On Saturday, Mar. 11, and Sunday, Mar. 12, K-1 Japan and Rise hosted the K-1 World GP 2023 Japan K’Festa.6, live from the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured seven kickboxing title fights.

The event aired live on Abema throughout Asia starting at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, Mar. 11. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Tetsuya Yamato def. Kenta Hayashi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27) – for the super lightweight title

Yuki Yoza def. Taio Asahisa by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-29, 30-28) – for the lightweight title

Hiromi Wajima def. Jomthong Chuwattana by KO (corner stoppage). Round 4, 0:25 – for the super welterweight title

Masaaki Noiri def. Dzhabar Askerov by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:00

Jordann Pikeur def. Abiral Ghimire by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:06

Kyotaro Fujimoto def. Satoshi Ishii by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-29)

Gunji Taito def. View Petchkoson by majority decision (30-30, 30-29, 30-29) – for the featherweight title

Akihiro Kaneko def. Kompetch Sitsarawatseur by majority decision (30-30, 30-28, 30-29) – for the super bantamweight title

Masashi Kumura def. Masahiko Suzuki by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-27)

Haruto Yasumoto def. Toma Tanabe by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-29, 30-28)

Ali Ayinta def. Takumi Sanekata by unanimous decision (30-28 x 3)

Ștefan Lătescu def. Seiya Tanigawa by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:50

Ryunosuke Hoshi def. Akira Junior by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:08

Kana Morimoto def. Funda Alkayis by KO (strikes). Round 2, 1:31 – for the women’s flyweight title

Miyuu Sugawara def. Phayahong Ayothayafightgym by majority decision (29-29, 30-28, 30-28) – for the women’s atomweight ttitle

Yodsila Chor.Hapayak def. Issei Ishii by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Yuki Egawa def. Yun-Seong Kang by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:50

Tatsuya Oiwa def. Yuta Kunieda by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:37

Pakorn PK Saenchaimuaythaigym def. Hayato Suzuki by majority decision (29-29, 30-29, 30-29)

Shintaro Matsukura def. Igor Silva by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:25

Vinicius Dionizio def. Katsuya Jinbo by unanimous decision (28-27 x 3)

Eruto def. Kosuke by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:58

Raita Hashimoto vs. Riku Yamamoto ends in split draw (29-30, 30-30, 30-29)

Kuto Ueno def. Ryugi by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-29, 29-28)