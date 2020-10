On Saturday, Oct. 3, Bellator MMA returns to the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy for the latest installment of its European series.

In the main event, Irish bantamweight James Gallagher puts his once-beaten record on the line against the U.K.’s Cal Ellenor.

The preliminary card streams live on the promotion’s YouTube page at 12:45 p.m. ET. The main card airs live above at 5 p.m. ET.

