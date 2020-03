On Saturday, March 14, the UFC will host its 28th event slated for ESPN+ from the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. The event will take place behind closed doors, as fans have been banned from the event due to the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, the broadcast has been shifted to ESPN.

In the night’s main event, former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee squares off with red-hot Brazilian finisher Charles Oliveira. Lee is coming off a violent, head-kick knockout over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. Oliveira has strung together six straight finishes, including back-to-back knockouts of Jared Gordon and Nik Lentz.

The preliminary card kicks off at 3 p.m ET on ESPN. The main card follows at 6 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.