The Inner Circle 25: Anane vs. Suakim, Superlek vs. Dayakaev, Grigorian vs. Usubyan

The stakes could hardly be higher when The Inner Circle 25 arrives at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, Aug. 7.

The card features three pivotal matchups involving some of the biggest names in ONE Championship’s striking divisions. In the main event, former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane faces three-division Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Suakim Pongsuphan PK in a world title eliminator.

Elsewhere, Russian knockout artist Abdulla Dayakaev runs it back with pound-for-pound great Superlek, while three-time Glory World Champion Marat Grigorian begins his quest for another ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title opportunity against Mamuka Usubyan.

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With title implications, revenge and a tournament berth all on the line, The Inner Circle 25 has plenty more at stake than a collection of wins and losses.

Nabil Anane and Suakim Battle for a Title Shot

The main event pits two of the division’s leading contenders against one another, with the winner guaranteed a shot at the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

For Anane, it is an opportunity to immediately put himself back in the championship picture.

The 22-year-old had a spectacular 2025. The towering Thai-Algerian finished Nico Carrillo in January to capture the interim ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title. Two months later, he avenged his loss to Superlek before being elevated to undisputed champion in June.

But Anane’s reign came to an end in March 2026, when he dropped a competitive five-round decision to Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon.

Now, Anane has a chance to begin rebuilding his championship run.

That task will be anything but easy.

Suakim Pongsuphan PK has transformed his ONE Championship run after a difficult start. The three-division Lumpinee Stadium World Champion has not lost since April 2024 and enters Bangkok riding a seven-fight winning streak.

Four of those victories have come by knockout.

Suakim has also earned a six-figure contract, and at 30 years old, the Thai appears to be hitting his stride at precisely the right time.

For Anane, victory means returning to the win column, defeating one of Thailand’s most accomplished fighters and earning another shot at the belt he once held.

For Suakim, the equation is just as straightforward: win, make it eight straight and earn a shot at a former title rival.

At 6-foot-4, Anane possesses a massive height advantage over the 5-foot-9 Suakim, setting up an intriguing contrast between the lanky former champion and the seasoned Thai veteran.

Dayakaev and Superlek Run It Back

The co-main event offers something even more personal.

Abdulla Dayakaev and Superlek will meet for the second time after their first encounter ended in controversy.

When they initially met at The Inner Circle 14 in May 2026, both men entered with something to prove.

Dayakaev had seen a four-fight winning streak snapped by Rambolek in January. Superlek, meanwhile, was attempting to regain his footing after a turbulent stretch that included losing his bantamweight Muay Thai title following a failed weight cut ahead of his scheduled world title bout with Anane in March 2025.

Anane went on to defeat Superlek, and Yuki Yoza followed by outclassing the Thai star in a bantamweight kickboxing bout in November 2025.

The first Dayakaev-Superlek fight quickly became a pivotal moment for both competitors.

Dayakaev missed weight by 3.2 pounds, but he made his presence felt immediately, dropping Superlek with a right hand in the opening round.

Superlek responded over the next two rounds, using low kicks and clinch work to control significant portions of the fight. But the first-round knockdown proved decisive.

Two of the three judges awarded Dayakaev a split decision.

Now, the Russian has an opportunity to remove any doubt.

A second victory over Superlek would push the 24-year-old directly into the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title conversation. It would also give him another victory over one of the sport’s most highly regarded pound-for-pound fighters.

For Superlek, the stakes are equally significant.

The 30-year-old needs a win to avenge the split-decision defeat, snap his skid and demonstrate that he remains an elite force at bantamweight.

The first fight was close.

The rematch offers both men a chance to settle the argument.

Grigorian Begins His Quest for Another Shot at Superbon

The third major storyline at The Inner Circle 25 shifts from Muay Thai to kickboxing.

The ONE SAMURAI Featherweight Kickboxing Tournament officially begins in Bangkok, with Grigorian facing Russian-Armenian standout Mamuka Usubyan in the quarterfinals.

The tournament winner will earn the next shot at Superbon’s ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

Few fighters in the bracket bring more experience than Grigorian.

The 35-year-old Armenian enters with 70 career victories and a three-fight winning streak. He has finished Abdelali Zahidi, dominated Rukiya Anpo and most recently knocked out Kaito Ono in less than two minutes.

That recent run has Grigorian looking as dangerous as ever.

He also has unfinished business with Superbon.

Grigorian and Superbon have already shared a lengthy rivalry, including Grigorian’s stunning 29-second knockout victory over the Thai star. Another tournament victory would put Grigorian two wins away from another shot at Superbon’s championship.

Standing in his way is Usubyan.

The 32-year-old Russian has considerably less experience than Grigorian, but his record suggests he is not simply another tournament participant. Usubyan enters with a seven-fight winning streak and has never been knocked out.

At 24-2, he has also rarely tasted defeat.

For Grigorian, the opening-round matchup represents an opportunity to claim career win No. 71 and become the first fighter to advance to the tournament semifinals.

For Usubyan, it could be the biggest opportunity of his career.

A victory over a perennial kickboxing great would immediately establish Usubyan as a serious contender while moving him one step closer to a world title opportunity.

What’s at Stake at The Inner Circle 25

The Inner Circle 25 may not carry a single championship fight, but championship implications permeate the card.

Anane and Suakim are fighting for a guaranteed shot at the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

Dayakaev and Superlek are fighting for redemption, with the Russian looking to prove his first victory was no fluke and the Thai star seeking to reclaim his position among the division’s elite.

And Grigorian and Usubyan are fighting for a place in a tournament designed to determine the next challenger to Superbon.

That makes Friday night in Bangkok about much more than three individual fights.

For Anane, it is about getting back to the top.

For Suakim, it is about proving he belongs there.

For Dayakaev, it is about making history twice.

For Superlek, it is about reminding the world why he was once considered one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the sport.

And for Grigorian and Usubyan, it is about taking the first step toward Superbon.

The road to championship gold begins at Lumpinee Stadium.

For several of ONE Championship’s most dangerous strikers, there may be very little room for error.