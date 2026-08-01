PFL New York Results: Nurmagomedov Stops Colgan to Retain; Ditcheva Dominates

On Friday, Jul. 31, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL New York, live from the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. The event featured a lightweight title fight, where Usman Nurmagomedov defended his belt against Archie Colgan with a first-round knockout.

The preliminary card aired live on ESPN+ starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Usman Nurmagomedov def. Archie Colgan by first-round TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:42 – for the lightweight title

Dakota Ditcheva def. Denise Kielholtz by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Amru Magomedov def. Angel Alvarez by second-round TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:28

Moustapha Diakhate def. Darryl Walker by first-round TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:35

Lazaro Dayron def. Raufeon Stots by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Sean Gauci def. Allan Begosso by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Omar El Dafrawy def. Jonathan Piersma by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tatiana Postarnakova def. Montana De La Rosa by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Levan Khabalaev def. Chamy Delva by first-round TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:44

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