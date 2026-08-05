OKTAGON 92 Results and Video: Lucia Szabová, Makhmud Muradov Win

On Saturday, Aug. 1, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 92 live from Central Tennis Court Slávie in Prague, Czechia. And it’s fair to say it didn’t go very well for one of Europe’s premier MMA promotions.

OKTAGON 92’s 10-fight card featured just three finishes on a night when the UFC was in its territory in Serbia and delivered a card of mostly first round stoppages Additionally, OKTAGON had focused much of its promotion on romantic couple Will Fleury and Lucia Pudilova, who were both challenging for titles at the event. Both fighters lost.

Pudilova lost a decision to “Silent Killer” Lucia Szabova in what was billed as “The Female Fight of the Century.” Szabova won the OKTAGON MMA bantamweight title with the victory and improved her record to 12-0.

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Heavyweight champion Fleury was challenging for the light heavyweight title against OKTAGON interim middleweight champion Makhmud Muradov. Fleury was stunned by an early second-round TKO, suffering his first loss inside the OKTAGON cage.

Elsewhere on the card, “Pink Panther” David Kozma earned a unanimous decision over former UFC fighter David Zawada. There was also a viral moment when Ivan Klevets defeated Kevin Enz with a spinning hook kick.

The event aired live on OKTAGON.tv starting at noon ET. Check below for the full OKTAGON 92 results.