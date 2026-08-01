LFA 238 Results and Video: Herberth Sousa Submits Paulo Portillo in First Round

On Friday, July 31, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 238: Distrito #1 live from Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasília, Brazil. In the main event, Herberth Sousa scored his 20th professional victory with a first-round submission over Paulo Portillo.

Sousa was fighting in his hometown, so the crowd loved seeing him make quick work of the visiting Uruguayan. Sousa trains with the Bonfim brothers and, despite being on the wrong side of 30, could appear in the UFC very soon. This victory was his fifth in a row since losing to current UFC fighter Muin Gafurov.

In the co-main event, Gabriel Vinicius improved to 8-0 with a dominant ground-and-pound victory over Claudio Nardo. Also on the card, Juan Pablo Vieira moved to 10-0 with a submission victory over Eduardo Terencio. Vieira has never seen the judges’ scorecards, recording five knockouts and now five submission wins.

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Aristides Vinicius looked good on this card as well. He finished Alexsrandro Cangaty with a series of brutal body punches.

The event aired live on VICE TV beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Herberth Sousa def. Paulo Portillo by submission (reverse arm triangle). Round 1, 4:55

Gabriel Vinicius def. Cláudio Nardo by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 0:42

Leonardo Cerboni def. Wily Pereira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Juan Pablo Vieira def. Eduardo Terêncio by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:52

Daniel Araújo def. Victor Gabriel by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aristides Vinicius def. Alexsandro Cangaty by KO (body shots). Round 2, 3:26

Felipe Rosa def. Rayan Kadosoe by KO (uppercut). Round 1, 3:32

Marcio Cabral def. Rômulo Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Wendrio Chaves def. Thiago Taveira by KO (punches). Round 2, 4:06

Carol Araujo def. Ramana Toscanelli by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Almir Augusto def. Neto Lopes by KO (punches). Round 3, 3:36

Pedro Souza def. Pedro Ribeiro by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:32

Ricardo Lemos def. Diego Costa by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 1:10

Júlia Barros def. Amanda Rafaela by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

LFA 238 Video Highlights https://x.com/LFAfighting/status/2060521040099360898?s=20

Wendrio Chaves def. Thiago Taveira via KO in Round 2 at 4:06



📲 @SpectationNet



LFA DISTRITO 1 🇧🇷#LFABrasília#LFA238 pic.twitter.com/YSFHHDa8EF — LFA (@LFAfighting) July 31, 2026

Almir Augusto def. Neto Lopes via KO in Round 3 at 3:36



📲 @SpectationNet



LFA DISTRITO 1 🇧🇷#LFABrasília#LFA238 pic.twitter.com/pjUMYvANrR — LFA (@LFAfighting) July 31, 2026

Pedro Souza def. Pedro Ribeiro via TKO in Round 1 at 4:32



LFA DISTRITO 1 🇧🇷#LFABrasília#LFA238 pic.twitter.com/byqDvZvH0C — LFA (@LFAfighting) July 31, 2026