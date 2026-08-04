Aspen Ladd Set for BKB Debut Against Bianca Daimoni at BKB 58 in Miami

Former UFC title contender Aspen Ladd will make her bare-knuckle boxing debut on August 29 when she faces Bianca “Diamante” Daimoni at BKB 58 inside the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

The matchup gives BKB another recognizable name with championship-level experience while adding an intriguing stylistic question to a card that already features two high-profile debuts and a heavyweight title fight.

Aspen Ladd Makes BKB Debut in Miami

Ladd, a Pioneer, California native, has spent much of her career competing against the best available opposition across several major organizations. The former UFC bantamweight title challenger climbed as high as No. 2 in the UFC rankings and has shared the cage with current UFC champion Kayla Harrison as well as former UFC champions Raquel Pennington and Germaine de Randamie.

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Now, she will trade the MMA gloves for BKB’s Trigon.

Known for an aggressive, pressure-heavy approach, Ladd has never been particularly interested in fighting from the outside or waiting for opportunities to develop. That mentality produced several memorable performances during her MMA career, including a 2019 “Fight of the Night” effort, and it could translate naturally to a sport in which there is little room for hesitation.

“I can’t wait to make my debut in the Trigon and put on a show for the fans in Miami,” Ladd said. “Bianca’s tough and I know she’s coming to fight, but that’s exactly what I signed up for.”

Bianca Daimoni Brings Experience and Resilience

The opponent waiting for her is hardly an unfamiliar face to combat sports.

Daimoni is a Brazilian switch-stance welterweight who trains at the renowned Chute Boxe gym in Ibiraquera alongside Brazilian MMA legend Cris Cyborg. She owns an 8-4 professional MMA record, previously captured the AFC featherweight championship in Brazil, and has competed in both MMA and Muay Thai.

Her bare-knuckle career, however, has been defined as much by perseverance as competition.

Daimoni made her bare-knuckle debut at BYB 36 in early 2025 before making her way to BKB. She suffered a decision loss to Jamie Driver at BKB 50 in January, leaving her with a 1-1 record under the BKB banner. But the road back to competition has been considerably more difficult than a pair of bare-knuckle fights might suggest.

In 2020, Daimoni nearly lost her life after contracting COVID-19. The illness left her in a coma and cost her five years of her fighting prime. Her mother also died during the ordeal.

Daimoni eventually returned to training and competition, rebuilding a career that had appeared to be over.

That makes the Ladd matchup a significant opportunity. A victory over a fighter with Ladd’s résumé would immediately give Daimoni a notable name on her record while potentially establishing her as a more significant player in BKB’s women’s division.

Ladd Faces New Challenge Inside the Trigon

For Ladd, the challenge is different. Her MMA résumé establishes her credentials, but bare-knuckle boxing offers no automatic translation of previous success. The absence of gloves changes the dynamics of defense, distance and exchanges, while BKB’s Trigon presents its own unique environment.

That uncertainty is part of what makes the matchup compelling.

BKB CEO David Tetreault sees the fight as another example of the organization’s growing ability to attract established combat sports talent.

“Aspen has already shown fight fans what she’s about, and now she gets the chance to do it inside our Trigon for the first time,” Tetreault said. “She’s fought the best in the world across multiple organizations and never taken a backward step.”

Gustavo Trujillo, Yuriorkis Gamboa Headline BKB 58

Ladd-Daimoni is only one piece of a BKB 58 lineup that is beginning to resemble a showcase for fighters crossing over from other disciplines.

Undefeated BKB heavyweight world champion Gustavo “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo will defend his title against Mark O’Neil, while Olympic gold medalist Yuriorkis Gamboa will make his own highly anticipated bare-knuckle debut against Yesner “Cuajadita” Talavera.

Gamboa’s appearance brings an Olympic pedigree and extensive professional boxing résumé to the card. Ladd provides a similar crossover storyline from the MMA world, although her transition comes with a very different set of expectations.

The BKB roster now includes more than 200 fighters representing more than 30 countries, and the continued addition of established names illustrates the organization’s effort to position bare-knuckle boxing as a destination for experienced combat sports athletes rather than simply a novelty.

What to Expect From Ladd vs. Daimoni

For Ladd, though, the objective on August 29 will be considerably simpler.

The résumé, rankings and previous accomplishments will matter little once the action begins.

She will have to figure out how her pressure-oriented MMA game translates to bare-knuckle boxing against a battle-tested opponent who has already experienced the realities of fighting without gloves.

Daimoni, meanwhile, has an opportunity to turn another chapter in a remarkable comeback story.

Two fighters arrive in Miami with something to prove.

Ladd wants to establish herself in a new sport.

Daimoni wants to derail her arrival.

At BKB 58, only one of them will leave the Trigon with the momentum.