Why UFC Upsets Are Less Random Than the Odds Suggest

Combat Press called Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili the biggest upset of 2025. Anyone who’d been watching Yan’s camp closely, tracking the stylistic matchup and ignoring the narrative around Dvalishvili’s relentless pressure saw something different going in. That’s the gap this piece is about.

The word “upset” implies randomness. Something went wrong, the better fighter had a bad night, chaos intervened. In boxing, where pound-for-pound hierarchies are relatively stable and elite fighters tend to beat lower-ranked opponents with consistency, that framing makes some sense. In MMA it mostly doesn’t.

The UFC is a sport where stylistic mismatch routinely trumps quality differential. A technically superior fighter on paper walks into a specific problem they haven’t solved before and loses. That’s not chaos. No, it’s information the market didn’t price correctly.

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What Sportsbooks Are Actually Pricing

Oddsmakers building UFC lines are working from a combination of historical performance data, recent results and public perception. The problem with that framework is that public perception in MMA is heavily shaped by finishes, highlight reels and narrative momentum. None of which are reliable predictors of what happens in a specific stylistic matchup between two fighters on a given night.

When casual fans look at the available UFC odds online, the prices they see are often distorted by this bias. A fighter who has been knocking people out gets a much shorter price than their underlying win probability justifies. Conversely, a fighter who has been winning ugly, grinding out decisions against lower-ranked opponents, stays undervalued because their victories do not generate the kind of noise that moves the market. The line ultimately reflects what the betting public believes, not just what the data says.

Underdogs cashed at a 32% clip across 2023 and 2024 in UFC bouts, meaningfully above the historical baseline of around 28%. A 2025 recap paints a similar picture. That’s not a blip. No, it’s a persistent market inefficiency driven by the same forces: narrative-driven pricing that underestimates fighters who don’t fit the conventional profile of a dangerous opponent.

The Variables That Actually Matter

Serious MMA analysts and the sharpest segment of the market are looking at a different set of inputs than the casual bettor. A few of them are worth naming explicitly.

Takedown defense is systematically undervalued. A striker facing a wrestler gets priced based on the assumption that the grappling threat is the dominant variable. But takedown defense rates (how often a fighter actually stops the initial shot) tell a more precise story than “this guy is a wrestler.” A striker with 75% takedown defense against a wrestler who shoots constantly is in a very different fight than the surface matchup suggests.

Late-round performance is another one. Fighters who fade in the championship rounds or in the third round of a three-rounder are often priced as if their first-round performance is representative of their overall output. Bettors tracking round-by-round striking accuracy and finish rates by round have a structural edge on this.

Camp and preparation context matters in ways the market rarely adjusts for properly. A fighter coming off a long layoff, dealing with a coaching change or preparing on short notice is a different proposition from the same fighter at full preparation. These variables are publicly available but rarely baked into opening lines with much precision.

Why the Yan Upset Was Readable

Look at the Yan-Dvalishvili rematch through that lens and it becomes less shocking. Dvalishvili’s pressure style produces enormous output but also creates exposure for counter-striking by a technical boxer who can time exits and maintain distance. Yan, at his best, is exactly that fighter. The narrative going into the fight was about Merab’s improvement and Yan’s age and his first-fight performance. The stylistic argument pointed somewhere different.

Yan didn’t win because he got lucky. No, he won because the specific problem his skill set creates for pressure fighters wasn’t adequately reflected in a price that had him as a significant underdog.

The Practical Upshot

The fighters most likely to be mispriced in any given UFC card share a few common traits. They win in ways that don’t generate headlines. Their opponents have reputations that outrun their current form. The stylistic matchup creates a specific problem that the favorite hasn’t been tested on in their recent run. And the market is pricing yesterday’s performance rather than tomorrow’s matchup.

None of this produces certainty. MMA is a sport where a single punch changes everything and the best-prepared analyst in the room loses money on a given card. What it produces is a framework for thinking about fights that goes beyond the record and the reputation, which is the only real edge available in a market that’s getting sharper every year.