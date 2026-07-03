UFC International Fight Week Brings Four Days of Events Back to Las Vegas

Las Vegas will once again serve as the center of the mixed martial arts world when the UFC’s 14th Annual International Fight Week returns from July 9-12, bringing four days of events, fan experiences, and one of the year’s biggest pay-per-view events.

The week is anchored by UFC 329, headlined by the long-awaited rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway on Saturday, July 11, at T-Mobile Arena. The card caps a schedule that also features the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, fan activations, live entertainment, and Power Slap 21.

The festivities begin Thursday, July 9, with the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena. Hosted by Jon Anik, the annual event honors athletes and contributors whose accomplishments helped shape the promotion and the sport of mixed martial arts.

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This year’s class includes former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. The Fight Wing will also welcome the legendary UFC 248 strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk, while longtime UFC writer and editorial director Thomas Gerbasi will be inducted posthumously into the Contributors Wing.

The ceremony is free and open to the public and will stream live on Paramount+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Immediately afterward, the spotlight shifts to UFC 329 as competitors in the main and co-main events take the stage for the official pre-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena.

Friday’s lineup continues with the Bud Light UFC Summer Series, featuring a free concert by electronic music duo Loud Luxury at Toshiba Plaza following the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Fans can also visit official UFC retail pop-up shops at Park MGM and the Armory adjacent to T-Mobile Arena from July 8-12 to purchase exclusive merchandise.

Also on Friday, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hosts Power Slap 21, adding another combat sports attraction to the Fight Week schedule.

Resorts World Las Vegas, the official hotel partner of UFC International Fight Week, will host several marquee events throughout the weekend. On fight night, fans can attend the official UFC 329 viewing party at RedTail before the celebration moves to the official after party at Zouk Nightclub, headlined by Meek Mill.

With marquee fights, Hall of Fame honors, fan experiences, concerts, and nightlife spread across some of Las Vegas’ premier venues, UFC International Fight Week once again promises to deliver the promotion’s signature annual celebration ahead of one of the biggest cards of the year.