UFC Heads to Sacramento with Middleweight Stakes on the Line

The UFC returns to Sacramento on Aug. 22 with a pivotal middleweight showdown as No. 6-ranked Anthony Hernandez takes on No. 12 Gregory Rodrigues in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Golden 1 Center.

For Hernandez, the bout represents an opportunity to reclaim momentum in the 185-pound title race. The California native has established himself among the division’s elite with victories over Brendan Allen, Roman Kopylov and Michel Pereira, and a win on home soil would put him back in the championship conversation.

Rodrigues enters the biggest fight of his career riding a three-fight winning streak. The heavy-handed Brazilian has stopped Brunno Ferreira, Jack Hermansson and Brad Tavares during his recent run and now has a chance to break into the middleweight top 10 with a statement victory in his second UFC main event.

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The co-main event features another matchup with divisional implications as Roman Dolidze meets Reinier de Ridder.

Dolidze looks to return to the win column after building a résumé that includes victories over Jack Hermansson, Phil Hawes and Kyle Daukaus. Across from him, de Ridder has quickly emerged as a contender, earning notable wins over Robert Whittaker, Bo Nickal and Kevin Holland since joining the UFC. Another marquee victory would move the Dutchman one step closer to title contention.

Also announced for the card, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Serghei Spivac faces former light heavyweight Vitor Petrino in a key divisional matchup. Heavyweights Kennedy Nzechukwu and Shamil Gaziev are also set to square off.

The event will also showcase several rising prospects. Dana White’s Contender Series graduates Carli Judice and unbeaten Jeisla Chaves meet at strawweight, while fellow alumni Wes Schultz and Jackson McVey collide at middleweight. Strawweights Shanelle Dyer and Elise Reed round out the announced lineup.

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Rodrigues takes place Saturday, Aug. 22, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Preliminary bouts begin at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Tickets go on sale July 10, with presales beginning July 8 for UFC Fight Club members and July 9 for UFC newsletter subscribers.

UFC Sacramento Fight Card

Anthony Hernandez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Roman Dolidze vs. Reinier de Ridder

Serghei Spivac vs. Vitor Petrino

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Shamil Gaziev

Carli Judice vs. Jeisla Chaves

Wes Schultz vs. Jackson McVey

Shanelle Dyer vs. Elise Reed