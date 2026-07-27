UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld Brings Lightweight Collision to UFC APEX

The UFC returns to the familiar confines of the UFC APEX in Las Vegas with a card built around opportunity, momentum, and the next wave of contenders looking to make their mark. UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, with a pivotal lightweight main event featuring No. 8-ranked contender Mateusz Gamrot against surging Australian prospect Quillan Salkilld.

The event’s preliminary card begins at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. All bouts will stream live exclusively on Paramount+.

Gamrot vs. Salkilld represents a classic matchup between an established contender trying to reclaim his championship trajectory and a hungry newcomer attempting to force his way into the division’s elite. With both fighters carrying significant momentum into the bout, the UFC lightweight division could see its rankings shaken up by the end of the night.

Advertisement



Gamrot Looks to Reignite Lightweight Title Push

Mateusz “Gamer” Gamrot (26-4-1 NC) returns to the Octagon looking to build another winning streak and reestablish himself among the lightweight division’s championship contenders. The Polish standout has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous grapplers at 155 pounds, combining relentless wrestling pressure with improving striking.

A former KSW champion, Gamrot has competed against some of the division’s toughest names and has continued to evolve throughout his UFC tenure. Recent stoppage victories over Diego Ferreira and Scott Holtzman have showcased the veteran’s ability to finish opponents beyond his elite submission game.

Now ranked No. 8 in the UFC lightweight division, Gamrot faces a dangerous opponent in Salkilld. A victory would provide another step toward a potential return to the title conversation, but the margin for error remains razor-thin in one of the sport’s deepest divisions.

Salkilld Enters First UFC Main Event With Momentum

Standing across from Gamrot will be one of Australia’s fastest-rising lightweight prospects. Quillan Salkilld (12-1) enters his first UFC main event riding a remarkable 12-fight winning streak and looking to prove he belongs among the division’s elite.

The Perth native earned his UFC opportunity through Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series and has quickly made an impression. Victories over established veterans Beneil Dariush, Jamie Mullarkey, and Nasrat Haqparast have helped elevate Salkilld’s profile and earned him the No. 12 spot in the rankings.

The matchup with Gamrot represents the biggest test of Salkilld’s career. A win over a former title challenger and top-10 lightweight contender would immediately change the trajectory of his career and position him as a legitimate future title threat.

Lemos vs. Thainara Adds High-Stakes Strawweight Action

The co-main event brings another important divisional matchup as No. 8-ranked women’s strawweight contender Amanda Lemos takes on rising Brazilian contender Alexia Thainara.

Lemos (15-6-1) enters the contest looking to return to the win column and remind the division why she previously earned a UFC title opportunity. The powerful striker remains one of the most dangerous finishers in the 115-pound division, ranking tied for second in UFC women’s strawweight history for finishes with five and second for knockouts with three.

However, standing in her way is a younger contender looking to break into the division’s elite.

Thainara (14-1) has built an impressive resume behind a 12-fight winning streak and enters the matchup with victories over Molly McCann, Loma Lookboonmee, and Bruna Brasil. A win over a former title challenger would provide the biggest statement victory of her career and potentially push her into the strawweight Top 10.

UFC APEX Card Loaded With Rising Talent

Beyond the featured bouts, UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld showcases a collection of hungry contenders, Dana White’s Contender Series graduates, and experienced veterans looking to extend their careers.

The welterweight division takes center stage with undefeated DWCS standout Ty Miller facing Billy Ray Goff. Heavyweights Steven Asplund and Guilherme Pat will collide, while featherweight veteran Darren Elkins welcomes DWCS prospect Yadier del Valle to the Octagon.

The card also features lightweight action between Diego Ferreira and Billy Quarantillo, along with a light heavyweight showdown between DWCS signees Diyar Nurgozhay and Bruno Lopes.

As always, the UFC APEX provides the perfect setting for fighters looking to make a statement. With rankings implications throughout the card, UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld could produce several new contenders by the conclusion of the evening.

UFC Vegas 120 Fight Card

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld

Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara

Ty Miller vs. Billy Ray Goff

Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira

Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat

Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle

Louie Sutherland vs. José Montanha da Silva

Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes