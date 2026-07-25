UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Ankalaev Stops Guskov in Round 5

On Saturday, Jul. 25, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event featured a light heavyweight bout with title implications.

The event aired live on Paramount+ starting at 9 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Magomed Ankalaev def. Bogdan Guskov by TKO (strikes). Round 5, 2:41

Ramazan Temirov def. Steve Erceg by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:21

Magomed Zaynukov def. Damian Rzepecki by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rizvan Kuniev def. Tyrell Fortune by TKO (knees). Round 3, 1:12

Abubakar Vagaev def. Saygid Izagakhmaev by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Valter Walker def. Thomas Petersen by submission (calf slicer). Round 1, 1:32

Muhammad Saidov def. Dustin Jacoby by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 1, 4:49

Sam Patterson def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:06

Axel Sola def. Ismael Bonfim by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 1, 4:44

Magomed Tuchalov def. Brendson Ribeiro by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Nurullo Aliev def. Mike Davis by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Abdul Hussein def. Cody Gibson by submission (head-and-arm choke). Round 3, 3:07