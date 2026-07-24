UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov Preview and Predictions

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for a Fight Night event headlined by a light heavyweight showdown. Former champion Magomed Ankalaev meets surging contender Bogdan Guskov in the main event. Ankalaev captured the title from Alex Pereira by unanimous decision before being stopped in the first round of their rematch. Now, he looks to get back on track while slowing the momentum of Guskov, who has not lost in his last five fights.

The co-main event features a flyweight matchup between former title challenger Steve Erceg and Ramazan Temirov. Erceg is looking to maintain his standing in the title picture after rebounding from a three-fight skid with two consecutive victories. Temirov, meanwhile, is undefeated through his first three UFC appearances.

The event airs live on Paramount+ beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Combat Press writer Matt Petela previews the action.

Advertisement



Bogdan Guskov has not lost since 2023. Can he score the biggest win of his career over former champion Magomed Ankalaev?

Petela: This one is a bridge too far for the Uzbek standout. He did not look bad at all in his last fight against another former champion, Jan Blachowicz, but Magomed Ankalaev is much closer to his prime than Blachowicz. Bogdan Guskov had finished each of his previous four opponents before facing Blachowicz and showed he can get the job done with either knockout power or slick chokes. He is 33 years old and still firmly in the middle of his prime and may even continue to improve over the next couple of years.

However, this weekend he is taking on one of the best fighters in the division and one who notoriously implements his game plan in a way that keeps him safe from the danger coming back at him. I think stylistically Ankalaev will dictate the pace of the fight and slow things down to a tempo that suits him. He earns a unanimous decision victory and halts Guskov’s momentum but does not do enough to reinsert himself into the title picture.

Steve Erceg has won two in a row after dropping three straight. Does he make it three consecutive by defeating Ramazan Temirov?

Petela: This is a tough draw for Erceg. He is facing a super-dangerous opponent without much name recognition. Ramazan Temirov has not lost a fight since 2019 and has won all three of his UFC bouts convincingly, with two stoppages and a unanimous decision over Charles Johnson, who owns a victory over current champion Joshua Van.

I think we have seen the best of Erceg, and he is on the decline. He is only 30 years old and has just 18 professional fights, but he has been through some wars and came up short in a title fight against Alexandre Pantoja. The Australian puts forth a valiant effort, but he comes up short as Temirov announces himself as a legitimate contender in the flyweight division.

Which fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Petela: Santiago Ponzinibbio. He has dropped three of his last four fights and was knocked out in two of those losses. He just does not have it anymore. He is 39 years old with a ton of mileage, so another loss probably means it is time to stick to the Spanish commentary booth going forward.

Which fight is the sleeper matchup on this card?

Petela: Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said. I cannot remember the last time Jacoby was in a boring fight. Win or lose, that fella brings the heat and has some of the best pure kickboxing in the light heavyweight division. I think he scores a big knockout, but even if he does not, his fight with Said has a great chance to earn Fight of the Night honors.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” bonus?

Petela: Valter Walker. He probably gets another submission—likely a heel hook—and reminds everyone that he is, by a wide margin, the best submission artist currently competing in the heavyweight division.

Pair this card with…

Petela: Cold cuts. This is a lunchtime main card, and it will be fine but nothing spectacular, making it the perfect event to pair with some deli cold cuts. They get the job done, even if they do not wow you all that much.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Petela’s Pick Main Card (Paramount+, 12 p.m. ET) LHW: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov Guskov FlyW: Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov Erceg WW: Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman Turman LW: Damian Rzepecki vs. Magomed Zaynukov Rzepecki HW: Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune Kuniev WW: Abubakar Vagaev vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev Vagaev Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 9 a.m. ET) HW: Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen Walker LHW: Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said Jacoby WW: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson Ponzinibbio LW: Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola Bonfim LHW: Brendson Ribeiro vs. Magomed Tuchalov Ribeiro LW: Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davis Davis BW: Abdul Hussein vs. Cody Gibson Hussein