UFC 333 Returns to Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on Oct. 24

UFC 333 Abu Dhabi is officially set to bring the Octagon back to Yas Island this fall as the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Etihad Arena on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The world’s premier mixed martial arts organization announced that UFC 333 will once again showcase elite-level MMA action in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), continuing a relationship that has helped establish Abu Dhabi as one of the top destinations for combat sports.

The highly anticipated UFC Abu Dhabi event will headline Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a week-long celebration featuring world-class fights, fan experiences, and exclusive opportunities for MMA enthusiasts from around the globe.

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Fans looking to attend UFC 333 at Etihad Arena are encouraged to register their interest early through VisitAbuDhabi.ae for the opportunity to secure tickets and access special hotel packages designed for international travelers.

UFC Abu Dhabi Continues Longstanding Partnership With DCT Abu Dhabi

Since the UFC first arrived in Abu Dhabi in 2010, the promotion has staged more than 20 events in the region, making the city a consistent fixture on the global MMA calendar.

The partnership between UFC and Abu Dhabi has produced some of the sport’s most memorable moments while helping elevate the region as a premier destination for mixed martial arts.

Recent events have continued that momentum, including UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder and UFC 321, which capped another successful Abu Dhabi Showdown Week and featured a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

The upcoming UFC 333 event in Abu Dhabi adds another major chapter to the promotion’s international expansion and the city’s growing combat sports legacy.

UFC 333 Brings Premium Fan Experiences to Yas Island

Beyond the action inside the Octagon, UFC 333 will offer fans a complete Abu Dhabi fight-week experience.

VIP Experience packages for UFC 333 Abu Dhabi will be available through On Location, the official UFC VIP Experience Provider. These packages will provide fans with premium seating options, exclusive weigh-in access, private lounge experiences, athlete meet-and-greets, and additional VIP benefits.

Fans can visit UFCVIP.com for additional details regarding available packages.

Abu Dhabi Remains a Global MMA Destination

Abu Dhabi has become one of the most important international locations in MMA, regularly hosting championship fights, major UFC events, and some of the sport’s biggest stars.

The city’s modern venues, passionate fan base, and commitment to creating world-class sporting events have made UFC Abu Dhabi a must-watch destination for fight fans worldwide.

This month’s UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov continued the organization’s strong presence in the region, building anticipation for another major night of action when UFC 333 arrives at Etihad Arena.

With UFC 333 officially scheduled for Oct. 24, all eyes will once again turn toward Yas Island as Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome the world’s best mixed martial artists for another unforgettable UFC event.