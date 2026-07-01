UFC 330 Heads to Philadelphia with Championship Doubleheader

The UFC returns to Philadelphia on Aug. 15 with a championship doubleheader headlined by newly crowned welterweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his title for the first time against No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330.
Taking place at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the card also features UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern making her first title defense against No. 5-ranked Gillian Robertson.
Makhachev enters the bout looking to continue one of the most dominant championship runs in the sport. After capturing titles in two weight classes with victories over Alexander Volkanovski (twice), Charles Oliveira, and most recently Jack Della Maddalena, the Dagestani standout now begins his reign atop the welterweight division.
Machado Garry has earned his opportunity by rebounding with three straight wins over Belal Muhammad, Carlos Prates, and Michael Page. A victory would make the Irish contender the new king at 170 pounds.
In the co-main event, Dern looks to build on her championship breakthrough against Robertson, who has quietly assembled an impressive résumé with wins over Amanda Lemos, Marina Rodriguez, and Luana Pinheiro. The matchup pits two of the division’s most accomplished submission specialists against one another.
The remainder of the card is stacked with veteran names and rising contenders, including former lightweight title challenger Edson Barboza, perennial welterweight contender Neil Magny, and flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield in a pivotal matchup against Jasmine Jasudavicius.
UFC 330 Fight Card
Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry – for the welterweight title
Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – for the strawweight title
Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes
Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore
Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics
Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius