UFC 330 Heads to Philadelphia with Championship Doubleheader

The UFC returns to Philadelphia on Aug. 15 with a championship doubleheader headlined by newly crowned welterweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his title for the first time against No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330.

Taking place at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the card also features UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern making her first title defense against No. 5-ranked Gillian Robertson.

Makhachev enters the bout looking to continue one of the most dominant championship runs in the sport. After capturing titles in two weight classes with victories over Alexander Volkanovski (twice), Charles Oliveira, and most recently Jack Della Maddalena, the Dagestani standout now begins his reign atop the welterweight division.

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Machado Garry has earned his opportunity by rebounding with three straight wins over Belal Muhammad, Carlos Prates, and Michael Page. A victory would make the Irish contender the new king at 170 pounds.

In the co-main event, Dern looks to build on her championship breakthrough against Robertson, who has quietly assembled an impressive résumé with wins over Amanda Lemos, Marina Rodriguez, and Luana Pinheiro. The matchup pits two of the division’s most accomplished submission specialists against one another.

The remainder of the card is stacked with veteran names and rising contenders, including former lightweight title challenger Edson Barboza, perennial welterweight contender Neil Magny, and flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield in a pivotal matchup against Jasmine Jasudavicius.

UFC 330 Fight Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry – for the welterweight title

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – for the strawweight title

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius