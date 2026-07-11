UFC 329 Results: McGregor Blows Out Knee A Minute Into Fight

On Saturday, Jul. 11, the UFC hosted UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured the return of Conor McGregor in a rematch against Max Holloway.

The UFC 329 early prelims aired live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Max Holloway def. Conor McGregor by TKO (injury). Round 1, 1:09

Paddy Pimblett def. Benoit Saint-Denis by technical submission (d’arce choke). Round 1, 0:52

Mario Bautista def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Brandon Royval def. Lone’er Kavanagh by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 3:40

King Green def. Terrance McKinney by TKO (body shot and ground and pound). Round 1, 4:59

Robert Whittaker def. Nikita Krylov by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:01

Gable Steveson def. Elisha Ellison by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:31

Adrian Yanez def. Cody Garbrandt by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:47

Luke Riley def. Kai Kamaka III by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:03

Wang Cong def. Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Damian Pinas def. Cesar Almeida by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:44

Farid Basharat def. John Garza by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ryan Gandra def. Zachary Reese by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:15

Alessandro Costa def. Cody Durden by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:19