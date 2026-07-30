The Inner Circle 24 Preview: Baatarkhuu Faces Unbeaten Alyshov in First Title Defense

ONE Championship returns on Friday, Jul. 31, with The Inner Circle 24, headlined by the first bantamweight MMA title defense of Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. The four-fight card also features a pair of meaningful strawweight Muay Thai bouts and a long-awaited clash between two of the sport’s brightest young stars.

Baatarkhuu Looks to Establish His Championship Reign

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (14-3) captured the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Championship by stopping Fabricio Andrade last year, capping a breakout campaign that also saw the Mongolian gain international recognition through Netflix’s Physical: Asia. Friday marks his first opportunity to prove he can be more than a champion—he can be a defending champion.

Standing in his way is unbeaten challenger Elbek Alyshov (10-0), a dangerous finisher who has ended nine of his 10 professional victories inside the distance. The 27-year-old has quickly climbed the bantamweight ranks with stoppage wins over Carlo Bumina-ang and Jeremy Pacatiw, making him one of the division’s most intriguing contenders.

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Experience favors Baatarkhuu, but Alyshov brings the confidence and momentum of an undefeated prospect. The outcome will go a long way toward shaping the future of ONE’s bantamweight division.

Ghazali and Ondash Finally Meet

One of the card’s most compelling matchups comes in the flyweight Muay Thai division, where 19-year-olds Johan Ghazali and Ramadan Ondash finally square off after years of crossing paths on the amateur circuit.

The two never fought as amateurs because they competed in different weight classes, but Ondash’s recent move to flyweight changed that. After winning his divisional debut, the Lebanese striker called out Ghazali, turning what was once a friendly relationship into one of the card’s most personal rivalries.

Beyond the backstory, both fighters are looking to establish themselves as legitimate contenders in one of ONE Championship’s deepest Muay Thai divisions.

Ondash Gets His Chance at Redemption

The co-feature sees Abdallah Ondash attempt to avenge the only loss of his ONE Championship career when he meets Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Chokpreecha PK TomTKalaiyont in a strawweight Muay Thai rematch.

Chokpreecha earned a narrow majority decision when they first met in 2024, halting Ondash’s rise. Since then, the Lebanese striker has rebounded with several impressive victories and secured a spot on ONE’s global roster, while Chokpreecha has returned to form after an inconsistent stretch.

For Ondash, a victory would erase the lone blemish on his promotional record and strengthen his case for title contention. Chokpreecha, meanwhile, can reaffirm his standing as one of the division’s top veterans.

Newcomer Looks to Make an Impression

The card opens with Mexican standout Salvador Velazquez Villarello making his promotional debut against Japan’s Asahi Shinagawa in a strawweight Muay Thai contest.

A WBC National Champion, Villarello enters ONE Championship with considerable experience, but Shinagawa has established himself as one of Japan’s top young Muay Thai talents and owns victories over proven competition.

With ONE Championship continuing to reward standout performances with opportunities on its global roster, both fighters have plenty to gain in the evening’s opening bout.

Final Thoughts

While The Inner Circle 24 is a compact card, every matchup carries meaningful stakes. A newly crowned champion looks to validate his title reign, an undefeated contender seeks championship gold, two teenage stars settle a years-long rivalry, and a pivotal rematch could help determine the next challenger in the strawweight Muay Thai division.

It may be a short card, but it has the potential to produce lasting implications across multiple ONE Championship divisions.