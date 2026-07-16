The Inner Circle 22 Preview: Di Bella, Zhang Renew Title Rivalry

Jonathan Di Bella and Zhang Peimian will meet again with the ONE strawweight kickboxing title on the line, renewing a rivalry nearly four years in the making. The rematch headlines The Inner Circle 22 card that also features elite submission grappling and pivotal Muay Thai matchups as athletes compete for world-title momentum and coveted ONE Championship contracts.

Di Bella (15-1) narrowly defeated Zhang by decision in Oct. 2022 to capture the vacant strawweight kickboxing title in his promotional debut. After one successful title defense, he was stripped of the championship in Apr. 2024 for missing weight and later lost to Prajanchai PongSuphan PK in a bout for the vacant belt. The Italian-Canadian reclaimed his place atop the division by defeating Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the interim title before stopping Prajanchai in their rematch last October to unify the championship.

Now 29, Di Bella looks to remove any doubt from their first meeting by earning a second victory over Zhang.

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Zhang (20-5) has rebounded from the lone defeat that denied him the title. The 22-year-old Chinese striker enters on consecutive wins over Thongpoon PK Saenchai and former title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza, seeking revenge while pursuing his first ONE world championship.

The card’s featured submission grappling bout pits teenage sensation Helena Crevar against Paige Ivette Clymer in an openweight contest.

Crevar, 19, has quickly become one of the sport’s top competitors. The first woman promoted to black belt by John Danaher, she owns a 355-7 career record and made an emphatic ONE debut in January by submitting Teshya Noelani Alo with an Estima lock in just 100 seconds.

Clymer, an ADCC West Coast Trials winner, presents a different challenge. The larger American black belt has the opportunity to announce herself on the global stage by handing Crevar a rare defeat.

In lightweight Muay Thai action, former Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Kompikart PK Saenchai makes his promotional debut against Iraq’s Mustafa Al-Tekreeti.

Kompikart (71-17) arrives with championship credentials and hopes of securing the US$100,000 contract awarded to standout ONE Friday Fights performers. Al-Tekreeti (24-9), meanwhile, has rebounded from an early setback in the promotion and enters following a victory over Eduard Saik, looking to strengthen his own case for a permanent roster spot.

The bantamweight Muay Thai bout between Sonrak Fairtex and Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut features two fighters attempting to regain momentum.

Sonrak has competed 16 times on the ONE Friday Fights series and rebounded from a slow start with a five-fight winning streak before suffering a decision loss in his most recent outing. Wuttikrai opened his promotional run with three consecutive knockouts but has since dropped back-to-back decisions.

For both men, a victory would revive their pursuit of a life-changing ONE Championship contract.