PFL Washington D.C. Results: Jean Wins Welterweight Title; Xavier Scores Brutal KO

Professional Fighters League delivered another action-packed night of championship-level mixed martial arts as PFL Washington D.C. took over CareFirst Arena with a card filled with dramatic finishes, title implications, and unforgettable performances.

The event was headlined by the crowning of a new welterweight champion, as undefeated contender Thad “The Silverback” Jean extended his perfect record to 12-0 with a dramatic third-round TKO victory over Ernesto “Starboy” Rodriguez. The hard-fought battle saw both fighters push the pace, but Jean’s championship composure and finishing power proved to be the difference when the title was on the line.

Rodriguez entered the bout determined to shock the division, turning the fight into a gritty exchange of heavy shots and relentless pressure. The Cuban contender found success early, even dropping Jean and putting the undefeated fighter in unfamiliar territory. However, Jean’s resilience and power ultimately shifted the momentum.

Advertisement



In the third round, “The Silverback” took control, overwhelming Rodriguez with a devastating striking attack before unleashing a barrage of punches that forced the referee to step in. With the stoppage victory, Jean secured PFL gold in the nation’s capital and cemented himself as one of the promotion’s most dangerous welterweights.

The co-main event delivered one of the most explosive finishes of the night, as Rafael “Kratos” Xavier showcased his elite striking arsenal against Tyson Pedro. The Brazilian light heavyweight landed a series of devastating head kicks before following Pedro to the canvas with a vicious ground-and-pound attack.

A barrage of elbows opened up a significant cut on the Australian fighter, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the final seconds of the opening round. Xavier’s spectacular finish should put him in position to climb the PFL light heavyweight rankings following his statement victory.

One of the night’s most memorable performances came from undefeated Bahraini prospect Rasul Magomedov, who outlasted Sullivan “Sully” Cauley in a three-round war. Both fighters displayed tremendous heart, exchanging heavy strikes and scoring knockdowns throughout the bout.

After 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, the fight went to the judges’ scorecards, where Magomedov earned the unanimous decision victory. The damage inflicted by the undefeated contender, including a brutal cut suffered by Cauley, proved to be the deciding factor in the closely contested battle.

Opening the main card, PFL Africa standout Eliezer “King Kong” Kubanza delivered a dominant performance against Chris “Cossack” Mixan. From the opening bell, Kubanza pressured forward with dangerous combinations before showcasing his grappling skills in the second round.

Kubanza secured a D’Arce choke submission, forcing Mixan to tap and earning another impressive victory on the global PFL stage.

FULL RESULTS Thad Jean def. Ernesto Rodriguez by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:44 – for the vacant welterweight title

Rafael Xavier def. Tyson Pedro by TKO (elbows). Round 1, 4:59

Rasul Magomedov def. Sullivan Cauley by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Eliezer Kubanza def. Chris Mixan by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 2, 2:34

Bryce Meredith def. Michael Cyr by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Nkosi Ndebele def. Brandon Davis by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)

Coby Bradford def. Chad Yard by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:57

Noah Hermosillo def. Jacob Pais by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)