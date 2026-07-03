PFL Releases Washington D.C. Fight Card Headlined by Jean vs. Musaev Title Bout

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has finalized the lineup for its return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jul. 25, with an 11-fight card at CareFirst Arena headlined by a welterweight world title clash between two of the division’s most dangerous competitors.

Unbeaten contender Thad “The Silverback” Jean will put his perfect 11-0 record on the line when he challenges Shamil “The Silent Assassin” Musaev for the PFL Welterweight World Championship. Jean has steadily emerged as one of the promotion’s brightest prospects and now has the opportunity to validate his rise against one of the division’s most accomplished finishers. Musaev enters the championship bout with a 20-1-1 record and a reputation as one of the most devastating knockout artists on the PFL roster.

The co-main event carries major implications in the welterweight division as Magomed Umalatov faces Ernesto Rodriguez. Umalatov remains one of the top-ranked contenders despite suffering the lone loss of his professional career, while Rodriguez looks to secure the biggest victory of his career by knocking off one of the division’s elite.

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Also featured on the ESPN main card is a compelling bantamweight matchup between former NCAA wrestling standout Bryce Meredith and British striker Jack Cartwright. Meredith has quickly established himself as a rising prospect since transitioning to mixed martial arts, while Cartwright brings an aggressive, pressure-heavy style that has produced success throughout his career.

Rounding out the televised main card, Sullivan Cauley meets undefeated Rasul Magomedov in a matchup between two light heavyweight contenders looking to move closer to title contention. Cauley has built a reputation as a dangerous finisher, but Magomedov enters with an unblemished 9-0 professional record.

The preliminary card features several notable names, including former heavyweight tournament champion Denis Goltsov, who takes on unbeaten Hasan Mezhiev. Former UFC veteran Tyson Pedro returns to action against Rafael Xavier, while former PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza squares off with Valentin Moldavsky in another featured bout.

Additional preliminary action includes Mando Gutierrez facing Nkosi Ndebele, Eliezer Kubanza taking on Chris Mixan, Chad Yard meeting Coby Bradford, and professional newcomer Noah Hermosillo making his debut against Jacob Pais.

The preliminary card begins at 7 p.m. ET on the ESPN App in the United States before the main card airs live on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET from CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

PFL Washington, D.C. – Saturday, July 25 (CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.)

Main Card (ESPN)

Thad Jean vs. Shamil Musaev – for the welterweight title

Magomed Umalatov vs. Ernesto Rodriguez

Bryce Meredith vs. Jack Cartwright

Sullivan Cauley vs. Rasul Magomedov

Preliminary Card (ESPN App)

Denis Goltsov vs. Hasan Mezhiev

Tyson Pedro vs. Rafael Xavier

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Mando Gutierrez vs. Nkosi Ndebele

Eliezer Kubanza vs. Chris Mixan

Chad Yard vs. Coby Bradford

Noah Hermosillo vs. Jacob Pais