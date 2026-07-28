PFL New York Preview: Usman Nurmagomedov Defends Lightweight Title Against Archie Colgan

The Professional Fighters League returns to UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y., on Friday, Jul. 31, with an 11-fight card headlined by an undefeated lightweight championship matchup.
PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (21-0) will defend his title against unbeaten challenger Archie “King” Colgan (13-0). Nurmagomedov has firmly established himself atop the division, but Colgan enters with an unblemished record and the opportunity to become the first fighter to defeat the champion.
The co-main event features a pivotal women’s flyweight matchup as top-ranked Dakota “Dangerous” Ditcheva (15-0) takes on No. 6 Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz (9-5). Ditcheva continues her pursuit of a world title opportunity, while the veteran Kielholtz looks to halt the undefeated contender’s momentum.
Elsewhere on the main card, No. 2-ranked light heavyweight Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (26-8-1) meets No. 6 Simeon Powell (12-2) in a matchup with divisional implications. Undefeated lightweight prospect Amru Magomedov (10-0) also returns to face Angel Alvarez (11-2).
The preliminary card is highlighted by a ranked bantamweight contest between former Bellator standout Raufeon Stots and unbeaten Lazaro Dayron. Additional action includes Montana De La Rosa facing undefeated Tatiana Postarnakova, along with appearances by undefeated prospects Khabib Nabiev and Zacharia Nishimwe.
The preliminary card streams on the ESPN App beginning at 4 p.m. ET, with the main card airing live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
PFL New York Fight Card
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Archie Colgan
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Denise Kielholtz
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simeon Powell
Amru Magomedov vs. Angel Alvarez
Raufeon Stots vs. Lazaro Dayron
Jonathan Piersma vs. Omar El Dafrawy
Sean Gauci vs. Allan Begosso
Moustapha Diakhate vs. Zacharia Nishimwe
Khabib Nabiev vs. Jamelle Jones
Montana De La Rosa vs. Tatiana Postarnakova
Chamy Delva vs. Levan Khabalaev