PFL Austin: Eblen vs. Kasangany 2 Weigh-In Results

The fighters are officially on weight, and PFL Austin is set to go on Saturday night from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Headlining the card is the PFL Interim Middleweight World Championship bout between former Bellator champion Johnny Eblen and former 2023 PFL World Tournament champion Impa Kasanganay. Eblen successfully made championship weight at 184.2 pounds, while Kasanganay came in at 183.0 pounds, making the title fight official.

The co-main event also proceeded without issue, as England’s Lewis McGrillen weighed 135.6 pounds for his bantamweight clash with Brazil’s Rafael do Nascimento, who tipped the scales at 135.4 pounds.

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The remainder of the main card was largely successful at the scales. Featherweights Caolan Loughran and Julio Arce both made weight at 144.8 and 145.4 pounds, respectively. The only issue came in the featured featherweight contest between Jesus Pinedo and Joey Ruquet. Pinedo weighed 146.8 pounds, 0.8 pounds over the non-title featherweight limit, while Ruquet came in at 144.6 pounds. As a result, the bout has been changed to a 147-pound catchweight contest.

FULL RESULTS Johnny Eblen (184.2) vs. Impa Kasanganay (183.0) – for the interim middleweight title

Lewis McGrillen (135.6) vs. Rafael do Nascimento (135.4)

Caolan Loughran (144.8) vs. Julio Arce (145.4)

Jesus Pinedo (146.8)* vs. Joey Ruquet (144.6)

Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.8) vs. Gamid Khizriev (155.6)

Andrea Vazquez (125.2) vs. Aleksandra Savicheva (124.8)

Mia Grawe (125.8) vs. Ashley Thiner (125.8)

Jackson Glass (148.8) vs. Zak Flessas (149.4)

Borena Tsertsvadze (125.6) vs. Victoria Alba (125.2)

* – Fighter missed weight; bout will proceed at catchweight