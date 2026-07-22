One Fight Away or One Level Short? Assessing Paddy Pimblett’s UFC Title Dream

Paddy Pimblett’s ambition to become the UFC lightweight champion has divided opinion in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community.

His defeat against Justin Gaethje in January raised questions about his title credentials and the recent victory over Benoit Saint Davis proved little in the grand scheme of things.

However, many sports bettors in the United Kingdom believe he is destined to win the title and have used BettingTop10’s guide to sports betting coverage to find the latest odds.

Advertisement



The question punters must now ponder is whether Pimblett’s title dream is realistic or if he is just short of truly being an elite-level fighter.

Pimblett Has Shown He Can Be Competitive

Pimblett’s third-round stoppage of Michael Chandler at UFC 314 was the first sign that he could physically dominate an opponent with genuine experience at championship level.

He landed 80 significant strikes compared to Chandler’s 11, controlled important periods on the ground and demonstrated that his size could be an advantage in the lightweight division.

His subsequent interim-title fight against Gaethje ended in a unanimous defeat. However, his ability to absorb heavy damage answered questions about his stamina and toughness.

Gaethje produced the cleaner and more damaging work, but Pimblett competed for 25 minutes without being overwhelmed by the occasion.

He recently returned to action at UFC 329 and rapidly submitted Saint Denis after attacking a guillotine before transitioning into the decisive choke.

Grappling is Pimblett’s Route to the Top

Pimblett’s willingness to attack the neck from different positions makes opponents vulnerable when they attempt takedowns or scramble to return to their feet.

The Saint Denis finish was a particularly encouraging example. The Frenchman initiated the grappling exchange, only for Pimblett to complete the submission before the contest had settled.

That instinct gives him a credible chance against most lightweights, particularly aggressive opponents who close distance carelessly or expose their necks while attempting to impose wrestling pressure.

Pimblett is also unusually large for the division, with a 73-inch reach and the physical frame to control rivals against the fence once he completes his weight cut successfully.

His ground game is a genuine championship weapon rather than a method of winning rounds, which is vital in a division where five-round striking contests are increasingly difficult to control.

Defensive Weaknesses are Problematic

Official UFC statistics credit Pimblett with a striking defence rate of only 42 percent, meaning he is vulnerable when exchanging at distance or advancing without sufficient head movement.

Gaethje repeatedly hit his head with heavy punches, landing 120 significant strikes over five rounds.

Relying on his chin would be especially dangerous against elite finishers who can punish repeated technical errors without offering the same chaotic grappling opportunities as Saint Denis.

His takedown statistics are also concerning, as Pimblett averages fewer than one successful takedown per 15 minutes and has completed only 21% of his attempts in the UFC.

His submission threat does not automatically guarantee he can bring disciplined opponents to the ground, particularly if they defend along the fence and force him to win a technical striking contest.

The dramatic weight gain that has sometimes followed his fights is another concern, because championship preparation is harder when a large part of every camp is devoted to reducing body weight rather than refining strategy and conditioning.

Pimblett May Never Get Over the Line

Pimblett needs to record another victory over a leading contender before receiving a second championship opportunity.

He has travelled much further in the UFC than many critics expected and is no longer simply a marketable fighter being carefully moved through favourable opponents.

Pimblett has beaten a former title challenger, survived a gruelling championship contest and responded to his first UFC defeat with a speedy victory.

His championship dream is realistic, but fulfilling it will require more than toughness, confidence and an opportunistic submission game.

Pimblett must become harder to hit, improve his ability to dictate where fights take place and demonstrate that he can defeat one of the division’s most complete contenders.

He is now close enough to the belt that one exceptional performance could earn another title shot, but he may ultimately lack the elite quality needed to get over the line.