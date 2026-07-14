OKTAGON 91: Jotko vs. Engizek Results and Video

On Saturday, July 11, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 91, live from Lanxess Arena in Köln, Germany. In the main event veteran journeyman Krysztof Jotko beat Kerim Engizek to claim the OKTAGON middleweight title.

Jotko earned his shot at the belt by winning OKATAGON’s middleweight tournament last year. He actually beat Engizek, by submission, to win that tournament and set up this title shot. Engizek won the title back in 2024 with a decision over Patrik Kincl. Tonight was his first defense. All his other fights since then were within that middleweight tournament.

The win took the 36 year-old Jotko’s pro record to 30-6. He signed to OKTAGON three years after being released from the UFC. He fought in the UFC for nine years and went 11-6.

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In the co-main Mochamed Machaev pieced apart Gjoni Palokaj for a first round TKO. This was supposed to be a featherweight title fight, but Machaev lost the belt on the stool yesterday. Palokaj could have earned the belt with a win, but instead he takes his first loss in the OKTAGON cage. Machaev improves to 18-2.

Also on the card Patrick Kincl submitted Hojat Khajevand to earn his 30th career win. And Alton Zenuni stayed undefeated, in his young career, with a win over Patrik Šebek.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.