Most Valuable Promotions and PFL Merge to Create New Global Combat Sports Company

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced Thursday that the organizations have completed a landmark merger, bringing boxing and mixed martial arts under a single corporate banner in one of the most significant business transactions in recent combat sports history.

The combined company will operate under the MVP brand and aims to unify boxing, mixed martial arts, media production, athlete development, live events, and global content distribution into a single sports and entertainment platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Most Valuable Promotions Expands Into MMA Through Landmark Merger

The merger marks a major expansion of MVP’s ambitions beyond boxing. Since its launch in 2021, the promotion has established itself as a prominent player in the sport through high-profile events featuring Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano while emphasizing fighter compensation and broader athlete visibility. Earlier this year, the company entered the MMA landscape with the successful debut of MVP MMA, making a deeper investment in the sport a logical next step.

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PFL Will Form the Foundation of MVP MMA

For PFL, the agreement provides additional capital and marketing resources while preserving the organization’s global MMA infrastructure. Rather than operating as a separate brand, PFL’s roster and operational framework will become the foundation of MVP MMA over the coming months.

John Martin to Lead Combined Company

The new company will be led by John Martin, who becomes chief executive officer and joins the board of directors. Martin previously served as chairman and CEO of Turner and held executive leadership positions at Time Warner, bringing extensive experience in media rights and sports broadcasting.

MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian will remain actively involved in executive leadership. Bidarian will continue overseeing the company’s boxing operations while working alongside Martin on broader strategic initiatives. Paul will focus on audience development, athlete branding, and fan engagement while continuing both his boxing career and planned transition into MVP MMA competition.

New Investment Strengthens the Company’s Position

The merger also brings new investment into the company. Existing PFL investors 885 Capital and Knighthead Capital will become founding investors in the combined organization while committing additional capital intended to strengthen the company’s financial position.

Nearly 400 Fighters and a Global Distribution Network

From a competitive standpoint, the combined promotion immediately becomes one of the largest organizations in combat sports. Company officials stated that MVP will oversee nearly 400 athletes across boxing and MMA, including numerous current and former world champions, title challengers, and internationally recognized competitors.

The promotion also inherits one of the broadest international distribution networks in combat sports. Existing relationships with Netflix, ESPN, Sky Sports, and numerous regional broadcast partners will remain in place, while PFL’s network of 34 international media partners expands the company’s reach into more than 170 countries.

According to the announcement, the organization plans to stage five premium boxing and MMA events during August as an early demonstration of the merged company’s operational capabilities.

Executives Outline Long-Term Vision

Bidarian described the merger as the realization of MVP’s long-term vision.

“Since launching MVP, our goal has always been bigger than just building a boxing promotion. It has been to build the future of combat sports.”

He added that combining MVP’s audience-building capabilities with PFL’s global infrastructure significantly accelerates the company’s expansion into MMA while allowing continued investment in boxing.

Martin emphasized the operational advantages created by the transaction.

“This merger brings scale—in operations, in distribution and media rights, in sponsorship, in fighter development and in fan engagement.”

Paul echoed the fighter-first philosophy that has become central to MVP’s public identity, saying the merger provides the resources to expand opportunities for athletes across both sports while inviting fighters from other organizations to consider joining once contractually eligible.

The announcement continues a broader trend of consolidation within the combat sports industry, where promotions increasingly compete not only through talent acquisition but also through media rights, digital distribution, and global event production. While UFC remains the market leader in mixed martial arts, the combined MVP-PFL entity appears positioned to strengthen its standing as one of the industry’s largest competitors by pairing PFL’s established international operations with MVP’s marketing reach and growing influence among younger audiences.

Questions remain regarding how the company’s MMA product will evolve. PFL’s season-based format, international leagues, and championship structure have distinguished it from traditional promotional models, while MVP’s branding has focused heavily on personality-driven events and digital engagement. Company officials indicated additional organizational and operational details will be announced in the coming months.

What the MVP-PFL Merger Means for Combat Sports

If successfully integrated, the merger could reshape the competitive landscape across both boxing and mixed martial arts by creating a single organization with significant global distribution, an extensive athlete roster, and increased financial backing for future expansion.

For now, the immediate focus shifts to how quickly MVP can complete the transition of PFL into MVP MMA and whether the combined platform can translate its considerable business resources into sustained competitive success inside the ring and the cage.